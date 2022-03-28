Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $9,023,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $9,059,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $116.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

