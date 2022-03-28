MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after acquiring an additional 583,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,409,000 after purchasing an additional 110,909 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,008,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,433,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,848,000 after acquiring an additional 284,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.