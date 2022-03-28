MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the February 28th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGF opened at $3.73 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0251 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

