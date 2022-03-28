Metahero Reaches Market Capitalization of $275.42 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $275.42 million and $12.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00110514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

