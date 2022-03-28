Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $221.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.84. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

