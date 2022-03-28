Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.50. The stock had a trading volume of 584,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,973,063. The firm has a market cap of $600.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

