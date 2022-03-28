Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $94.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($125.27) to €104.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Mercedes-Benz Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Shares of DDAIF opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.