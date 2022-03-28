MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp’s (NASDAQ:MEKA) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 28th

MELI Kaszek Pioneer’s (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 28th. MELI Kaszek Pioneer had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of MELI Kaszek Pioneer’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ MEKA opened at $10.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.19. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEKA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.