MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Cut to $5.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEIP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.97.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.38. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.