MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEGEF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.13.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $14.83 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.