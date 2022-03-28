MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis cut their target price on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

MDWD opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

