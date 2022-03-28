Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $2.13. 248,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

