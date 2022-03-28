Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $23.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

