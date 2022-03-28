Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Trimmed by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

