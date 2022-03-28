McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Short Interest Update

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MLAIU stock remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Monday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,347. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAIU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,697,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,525,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,594,000.

