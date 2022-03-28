Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Masco stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after acquiring an additional 915,605 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

