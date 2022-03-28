Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of -137.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

