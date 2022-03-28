Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 74.7% in March

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

MJDLF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

