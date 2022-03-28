Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $141.80 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

