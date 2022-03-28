Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,747 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

NKE opened at $133.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average is $153.49. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

