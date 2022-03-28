Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SLDP opened at $9.17 on Monday. Solid Power Inc has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59.

Solid Power Inc is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc, formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

