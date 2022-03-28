Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Solid Power Profile (Get Rating)
Solid Power Inc is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc, formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solid Power (SLDP)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.