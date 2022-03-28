Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 181,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5,271.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

