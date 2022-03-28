Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Macy’s posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

M stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,347 shares of company stock valued at $299,030. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,923,000 after buying an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after buying an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after buying an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.