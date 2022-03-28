Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $157,784.80 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $157,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,612,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,609,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

