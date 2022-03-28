LVW Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $330.51 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $295.00 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.05.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

