LVW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,028 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xometry alerts:

XMTR stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.49.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $232,340.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $155,402.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,163.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Xometry Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.