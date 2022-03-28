Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $88,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,011,000 after buying an additional 157,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.66. 74,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,214. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.92.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.