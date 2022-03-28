LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMPGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.69) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.36) to GBX 283 ($3.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.82).

LON LMP opened at GBX 272.40 ($3.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 208.20 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 263.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

