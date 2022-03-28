Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 102 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 436,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,695,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 173,774 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 262,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,220 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,050. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

