Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 844,259 shares of company stock valued at $20,971,988. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

