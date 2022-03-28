Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 2,505 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1,143.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period.

IYE opened at $42.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

