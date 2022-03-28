LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.80.
LKQ opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $60.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
