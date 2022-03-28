LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.80.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.