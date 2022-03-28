Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Littelfuse worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,522,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,195,000 after buying an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,468,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 108.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Cowen boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $251.38. The stock had a trading volume of 99,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

