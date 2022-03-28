Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

