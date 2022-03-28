Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Increases Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 162.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 853,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 540,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $12,036,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

