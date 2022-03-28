Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $854,000 Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after acquiring an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 1,080.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 438,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of UPWK opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

