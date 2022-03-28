Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $133.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $199.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

