Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAS. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,705 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,744,000 after acquiring an additional 525,010 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 866,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 398,419 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAS. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

IAS stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

