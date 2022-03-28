Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 24,900 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

BSY opened at $41.85 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

