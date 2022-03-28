Lincoln National Corp Sells 9,838 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 54,023 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

