Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,024 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $112.95 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

