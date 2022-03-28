Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.24 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30.

