Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,855 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Affirm were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Affirm by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after buying an additional 238,899 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $42.16 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

