Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $24.67 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.