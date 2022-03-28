Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $73.97 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.48.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

