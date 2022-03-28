Lincoln National Corp Has $719,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.72 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

