Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $130.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

