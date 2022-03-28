Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SEA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after buying an additional 362,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,249,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

SE stock opened at $116.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.