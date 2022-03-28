Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,787 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

