Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,666 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 173.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $105.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

